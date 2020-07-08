All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 5981 S Legend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
5981 S Legend Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

5981 S Legend Drive

5981 South Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5981 South Legend Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Do not miss out this beautiful single level home, located at Marbella vineyards! Private lot & view fence backs to buffer & large parcel homes. wood look tile through out! Spacious living & dining rooms with two bay windows, updated kitchen w/ granite counters, tile backsplash, staggered cabinets w/ crown moldings, breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances. relaxing backyard & buffer to large lot custom homes. 5th bedroom w/ double door is perfect for a home office or play area. Great location conveniently near the new Gilbert Regional Recreation area at Higley Rd between Ocotillo and Queen Creek Rd. Easy access to Loop #202, San Tan Mall, nearby grocery stores, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5981 S Legend Drive have any available units?
5981 S Legend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5981 S Legend Drive have?
Some of 5981 S Legend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 S Legend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5981 S Legend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 S Legend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5981 S Legend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5981 S Legend Drive offer parking?
No, 5981 S Legend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5981 S Legend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5981 S Legend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 S Legend Drive have a pool?
No, 5981 S Legend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5981 S Legend Drive have accessible units?
No, 5981 S Legend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 S Legend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5981 S Legend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College