Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:05 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gilbert apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
25 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,460
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
15 Units Available
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,286
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1307 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with 1-3 baths. Community is green friendly and features a pool, fitness center, air conditioner, washer/dryer, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
26 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Lakewood
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,215
2061 sqft
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
7 Units Available
Heritage District
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
11 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1164 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
5 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
$
19 Units Available
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1578 sqft
Excellent location, close to Main Street Commons and SanTan Village Marketplace. Community includes pool, natural open space and lush landscaping. Apartments feature pendant lighting, oiled bronze fixtures and distressed plank flooring.
Last updated March 11 at 05:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants such as Blue Wasabi and Gordon Biersch. Apartments include patio or balcony, bright and airy living room, and contemporary kitchen. Community features 24-hour fitness center, private athletic club and BBQ grills.
Results within 1 mile of Gilbert
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
10 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
136 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
31 Units Available
Superstition Springs
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,098
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1144 sqft
Private entryways, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings characterize these modern units. Close to a convenient shopping center. Units come with full-size washers and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Gilbert
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Dobson Ranch
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$906
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
905 sqft
Affordable air-conditioned units with luxury flourishes such as stainless-steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Right next to Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Numerous dining and shopping options nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
$
7 Units Available
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,103
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1210 sqft
Great location, close to Desert Breeze Park and Chandler Fashion Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage and airy living room. Resident enjoy pool, clubhouse with TV and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
14 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1074 sqft
Located in Chandler, close to the 101, 202, and 60 freeways. Community has Wi-Fi, health club, and pool. Units feature balconies, raised ceilings, and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
13 Units Available
Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$1,305
943 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1024 sqft
Apartment homes with gas fireplaces, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Featuring a state-of-the-art gym, a pool, and a barbecue picnic area. Nearby freeways for easy, while golf courses, restaurants, and shopping are minutes away.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$804
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1000 sqft
Madera Point is located in downtown Mesa, just minutes from the Metro Light Rail and Superstition Freeway. Units offer air conditioning, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,256
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cantera apartments in Chandler, AZ is a recently renovated luxury living space fitted with granite counters and built-in fireplace. Near to Loop 202, the complex comes with communal clubhouse, fire-pit and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Gilbert, AZ

"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)

With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!

Having trouble with Craigslist Gilbert? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Gilbert, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Gilbert apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Gilbert apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

