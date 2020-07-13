District Lofts by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities
District Lofts is located at the heart of the thriving restaurant hub, the Heritage District, in the booming Town of Gilbert. With its farmhouse rustic charm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- like you. District Lofts offers contemporary floor plans offer expansive living areas and vintage appointments such as: industrial sliding doors, cabinets with exposed shelving, distinctive lighting and plumbing fixtures, as well as distressed plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full-size washers and dryers.
