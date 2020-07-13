District Lofts by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park pool hot tub internet access accessible garage parking 24hr gym cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

District Lofts is located at the heart of the thriving restaurant hub, the Heritage District, in the booming Town of Gilbert. With its farmhouse rustic charm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- like you. District Lofts offers contemporary floor plans offer expansive living areas and vintage appointments such as: industrial sliding doors, cabinets with exposed shelving, distinctive lighting and plumbing fixtures, as well as distressed plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full-size washers and dryers.



District Lofts is at the heart of the thriving restaurant hub in Heritage District in the booming Town of Gilbert.



With it's farmhouse rustic charm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- and you.



arm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- and you.