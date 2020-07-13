All apartments in Gilbert
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor

170 W Cullumber Ave · (480) 372-9934
Location

170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1035 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 1-1047 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-3026 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 1-2064 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

Unit 1-3054 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from District Lofts by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
pool
hot tub
internet access
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
District Lofts is located at the heart of the thriving restaurant hub, the Heritage District, in the booming Town of Gilbert. With its farmhouse rustic charm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- like you. District Lofts offers contemporary floor plans offer expansive living areas and vintage appointments such as: industrial sliding doors, cabinets with exposed shelving, distinctive lighting and plumbing fixtures, as well as distressed plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full-size washers and dryers.

District Lofts is at the heart of the thriving restaurant hub in Heritage District in the booming Town of Gilbert.

With it's farmhouse rustic charm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- and you.

arm, surround yourself by thoughtfully designed spaces that are unique and authentic -- and you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Alley Waste $25. Cable/Internet $125
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Pets are allowed with restrictions on aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor has 7 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of District Lofts by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is District Lofts by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is District Lofts by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does District Lofts by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, District Lofts by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

