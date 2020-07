Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly carport internet access

See life from an exciting new vantage when you set foot in our dazzling apartments in Gilbert, AZ! These stunning 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments are custom made for comfort and convenience, with a cozy atmosphere and resort-style appeal. Take in the sights and sounds of our stunning swimming pool to set the tone for your Cadia Crossing experience. Our unique community also features a designer clubhouse, a demonstration kitchen, private poolside cabanas, and a two-story fitness center with a yoga studio. With stylish interior designs in 7 versatile floor plans, there is truly something for everyone at our Gilbert apartments. Just 30 minutes southeast of Phoenix, our thriving Heritage District neighborhood is rife with attractions that will keep you engaged and entertained, from charming boutiques to craft beer and fine dining. Take your private tour with us today!