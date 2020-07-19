All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3222 E Bluebird Drive

3222 East Bluebird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3222 East Bluebird Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story home with 3 car garage is located in Windmill Ranch at Higley and Germann. This home offers 1735 s.f. of living space, brand new flooring with tile and laminate wood throughout. Split floor plan, with large open kitchen, lots of counter and cabinet space. New appliances and new granite countertops. Master suite retreat with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Neutral colors, ceiling fans, covered patio, grassy back yard and easy care front yard. New Interior and Exterior paint. Easy freeway access with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby. Hurry this one won\&#039;t last long. Pets upon approval only +30 per month per pet with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $1650 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1650 refundable deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit Please Call or Text Carrie at 480-734-0796 for an appointment to see this home. House will be available for rent starting January 1, 2019 with longer lease term expiring 7/31/2020. Please do not disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have any available units?
3222 E Bluebird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have?
Some of 3222 E Bluebird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 E Bluebird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3222 E Bluebird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 E Bluebird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 E Bluebird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3222 E Bluebird Drive offers parking.
Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 E Bluebird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have a pool?
No, 3222 E Bluebird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have accessible units?
No, 3222 E Bluebird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 E Bluebird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 E Bluebird Drive has units with dishwashers.
