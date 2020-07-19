3222 E Bluebird Drive

Amenities

This Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Story home with 3 car garage is located in Windmill Ranch at Higley and Germann. This home offers 1735 s.f. of living space, brand new flooring with tile and laminate wood throughout. Split floor plan, with large open kitchen, lots of counter and cabinet space. New appliances and new granite countertops. Master suite retreat with separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. Neutral colors, ceiling fans, covered patio, grassy back yard and easy care front yard. New Interior and Exterior paint. Easy freeway access with lots of shopping and restaurants nearby. Hurry this one won\'t last long. Pets upon approval only +30 per month per pet with $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet. $1650 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1650 refundable deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit Please Call or Text Carrie at 480-734-0796 for an appointment to see this home. House will be available for rent starting January 1, 2019 with longer lease term expiring 7/31/2020. Please do not disturb tenants.