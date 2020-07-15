1084 South Riata Street

Amenities

New Carpet Has Been Installed! Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Neely Farms Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Downtown Gilbert! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Living Room with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes in! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

