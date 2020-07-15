All apartments in Gilbert
1084 South Riata Street

Location

1084 South Riata Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

New Carpet Has Been Installed! Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Neely Farms Rental Opportunity Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Downtown Gilbert! Property Features Entry with Formal Dining Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Living Room with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bathroom, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower, Walk-In Closet and the list goes in! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1084 South Riata Street have any available units?
1084 South Riata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 1084 South Riata Street have?
Some of 1084 South Riata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1084 South Riata Street currently offering any rent specials?
1084 South Riata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1084 South Riata Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1084 South Riata Street is pet friendly.
Does 1084 South Riata Street offer parking?
No, 1084 South Riata Street does not offer parking.
Does 1084 South Riata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1084 South Riata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1084 South Riata Street have a pool?
No, 1084 South Riata Street does not have a pool.
Does 1084 South Riata Street have accessible units?
No, 1084 South Riata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1084 South Riata Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1084 South Riata Street does not have units with dishwashers.
