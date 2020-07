Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bike storage bocce court fire pit game room internet access internet cafe media room playground pool table trash valet yoga

Style and class welcomes all. This lavish community of one, two and three bedroom apartments are equipped with posh design accents, modern fixtures, and open concept living. Commuting is stress-free, with easy access to San Tan Freeway. Relax and indulge in the many convenient amenities onsite including a well-equipped fitness center, large sparkling pool, and residential clubhouse for entertainment and play. Each home offers high-efficiency stainless appliances, full size washer and dryer, vertical blinds offering plenty of natural light when needed, as well as a private patio or balcony with extra storage space. Visit us to learn more about current availability and offers in gorgeous Gilbert, AZ!