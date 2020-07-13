Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage business center hot tub internet access

Our residents love where they live! Come to our beautiful community to discover why. With unique apartments that feature vaulted ceilings, faux wood flooring and lots of inviting natural sunlight what’s not to love? When it’s time for you to unwind, take a dip in our refreshing pool or relax with a cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony. Our state of the art fitness center offers a great place to get your heart racing and burn off extra energy. We are a pet friendly community and welcome the addition of your dog or cat to Crosswinds!



Just beyond our community you will find all of the grocery shopping, dining and entertainment venues you desire. Chandler Mall, Walmart Super Center and Starbucks coffee are just a few short minutes away. The 202 freeway is less than 2 miles outside of Crosswinds, making all that Phoenix has to offer yours to discover!



Call or stop by today to take a look at your future home!