Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

Crosswinds

Open Now until 6pm
868 S Arizona Ave · (480) 568-4405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 7-2127 · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

Unit 6-1131 · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

Unit 17-1005 · Avail. Aug 1

$709

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 327 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-1146 · Avail. Aug 1

$773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 3-1167 · Avail. now

$773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

Unit 10-2090 · Avail. Aug 31

$773

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 418 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crosswinds.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
business center
hot tub
internet access
Our residents love where they live! Come to our beautiful community to discover why. With unique apartments that feature vaulted ceilings, faux wood flooring and lots of inviting natural sunlight what’s not to love? When it’s time for you to unwind, take a dip in our refreshing pool or relax with a cup of coffee on your private patio or balcony. Our state of the art fitness center offers a great place to get your heart racing and burn off extra energy. We are a pet friendly community and welcome the addition of your dog or cat to Crosswinds!

Just beyond our community you will find all of the grocery shopping, dining and entertainment venues you desire. Chandler Mall, Walmart Super Center and Starbucks coffee are just a few short minutes away. The 202 freeway is less than 2 miles outside of Crosswinds, making all that Phoenix has to offer yours to discover!

Call or stop by today to take a look at your future home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Max Weight: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: 1 Space Per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crosswinds have any available units?
Crosswinds has 18 units available starting at $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does Crosswinds have?
Some of Crosswinds's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crosswinds currently offering any rent specials?
Crosswinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crosswinds pet-friendly?
Yes, Crosswinds is pet friendly.
Does Crosswinds offer parking?
Yes, Crosswinds offers parking.
Does Crosswinds have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crosswinds does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crosswinds have a pool?
Yes, Crosswinds has a pool.
Does Crosswinds have accessible units?
Yes, Crosswinds has accessible units.
Does Crosswinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crosswinds has units with dishwashers.
