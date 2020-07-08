/
luxury apartments
72 Luxury Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ
6001 E DONNA Circle
6001 East Donna Circle, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
6178 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive
5761 North Casa Blanca Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
7364 sqft
Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.
6502 N Lost Dutchman Dr
6502 North Lost Dutchman Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
7000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 FAMOUS CAMEO ESTATES IN PARADISE VALLEY! - Property Id: 268729 GORGEOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Paradise Valley luxury estate is the best location & amenity combination!! Recently renovated with no expense spared.
4228 E Highlands Dr
4228 North Highlands Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
8000 sqft
MODERN MOUNTAINSIDE MANSION - INFINITE VIEWS! - Property Id: 274602 Welcome to this jaw dropping Contemporary hillside home. Offering the BEST 360 degree views of Camelback Mountain and Downtown Phoenix.
5355 E Desert Vista Rd
5355 East Desert Vista Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$10,950
Lease to Own -Rent to Own Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity --PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT! --We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy! --Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right Buyer --Prestigious Paradise Valley Address --Huge Home (6000+ sf) on
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.
Finisterre
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
11161 sqft
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.
5015 E DOUBLETREE RANCH Road
5015 East Doubletree Ranch Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5074 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTALThis Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
8531 N 49TH Street
8531 North 49th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
6832 sqft
Exceptional Short Term Lease in the heart of Paradise Valley. This prime location allows easy access to Scottsdale, Phoenix, airports, fine/casual dining and entertainment venues.
5700 E MCDONALD Drive
5700 East Mcdonald Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
6000 sqft
Located on the grounds of the world famous Sanctuary Resort, this home is one of the most stunning properties in the Valley. The soft contemporary remodeled home brings a sophistication & warmth while maximizing the phenomenal views.
6700 E Meadowlark Lane
6700 East Meadowlark Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
4068 sqft
Located in the heart of the Paradise Valley/Scottsdale & surrounded by mtns,resorts,golf courses,entertainment,old town Scottsdale & dining galore!Feels as if you are vacationing in the countryside but only 5 min from all the amenities the city has
6316 E KEIM Drive
6316 East Keim Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
5094 sqft
$21,500k Long term 25k- $35k short term.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
5821 N 82ND Street
5821 North 82nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
1980 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb&March) $12000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $6500/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Daily and Weekly rates available ~ Welcome to Inspiration.
7560 E TURQUOISE Avenue
7560 East Turquoise Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1806 sqft
Fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $12000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing (June - Sept) $3000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months will vary ~ Available for at least a 4 day stay and available dates for more.
4450 E CAMELBACK Road
4450 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Completely remodeled in the highly coveted guard gated community of The Village at Camelback Mountain, this beautiful 4,000 s.f.
5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road
5112 East Rockridge Road, Phoenix, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
8619 sqft
VACATION RENTAL IN PRIME ARCADIA/CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN LOCATION. AVAILABLE NIGHTLY, WEEKLY OR MONTHLY. This beautiful estate sits on 1 acre of prime real estate.
Gainey Ranch
7475 E GAINEY RANCH Road
7475 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
5207 sqft
An Unparalleled Gainey Ranch Contemporary Masterpiece.
Arcadia
4636 N ARCADIA Drive
4636 North Arcadia Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
Nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix this 1930's Spanish Colonial has an old Hollywood vibe. If features 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, walk in closets, a great room with marble island and gourmet kitchen.
Arcadia Lite
3841 E ELM Street
3841 East Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,995
2279 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! Available for summer rates for April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $8,995) (June - Sept $6,500) Full furnished large corner lot home in highly sought-after
4841 E ROCKRIDGE Road
4841 East Rockridge Road, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
4006 sqft
LIKE NEW! STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY,CHIC,CONTEMPORARY FINISHES & DESIGN. ITALIAN WHITE OAK FLOORS/CABINETS,STUNNING UNDER LIT QUARTZ ISLAND ADDS SUBDUED ELEGANCE TO YOUR ENTERTAINING.
4601 N ROYAL VIEW Drive
4601 North Royal View Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4060 sqft
Brand new custom build in the most sought after neighborhood in Arcadia! Breathtaking mountain views, large corner lot, perfect backyard for entertaining. Master suite includes soaking tub and stackable washer dryer hookup.
Biltmore
2 BILTMORE Estate
2 Biltmore Estates, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2875 sqft
Three master suites in this incredible home location within the gates of the Arizona Biltmore Hotel, and golf courses. Minutes away from superb restaurants and all that Scottsdale offers. Secure, private, extraordinary.
