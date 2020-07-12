/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:20 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Maricopa, AZ with pool
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
43332 W GRIFFIS Drive
43332 Griffis Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2235 sqft
$2000 is non seasonal rental rate - $3000 is seasonal rental rate from September-April. Immaculate and move in ready! This vacation rental is fully furnished and comes complete with everything you will need.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
44192 W Griffis
44192 West Griffs Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1267 sqft
Villages 3 BR/2 BA Community Heated Pool! - NEWER CARPET AND INSIDE PAINT. Nice Single Level home in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado.
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2434 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22661 N Van Loo Drive
22661 Van Loo Drive, Maricopa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3016 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 3,016 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
19696 N MADISON Circle
19696 North Madison Circle, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2219 sqft
Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home located in the Villages at Rancho El Dorado in Maricopa. This home is just minutes from great golf at The Duke and the community pool, tennis and workout center in the community.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
40584 W Helen Court
40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1939 sqft
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
21344 N KARSTEN Drive
21344 Karsten Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1586 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED POOL HOME in a GOLF COMMUNITY! Vacation Rental? Relocation? Between Homes? This home in the community of The Duke Golf Course is one comfortable home away from home.
1 of 9
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
21777 N Dietz Dr
21777 North Dietz Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2855 sqft
This spacious home comes with four bedrooms upstairs and a den downstairs. The kitchen has a large island and is open to the family room. The backyard has is a beautiful pool and spa with pool service included in rent.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
35786 W VELAZQUEZ Drive
35786 Velazours Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2201 sqft
Newly updated spacious home with a pool. Open floor plan for great entertaining. Upstairs bedroom are generous in size and the master bedroom balcony overlooks miles of Maricopa territory.
1 of 4
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
43754 W Cahill Drive
43754 Cahill Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
2345 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,345 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 13
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
22180 N SUNSET Drive
22180 Sunset Drive, Maricopa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2113 sqft
PRIVATE PEBBLETEC POOL w/waterfall! This beautiful home in Cobblestone Farms backs to amazing sunset & mountain views with no neighbors behind. Amazing split floor plan w/formal living, dining and great room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
45043 W PARAISO Lane
45043 West Paraiso Lane, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1587 sqft
Welcome to Desert Paradise! This home was specifically named ''Desert Paradise'' because that is truly what it is for our guests.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
43402 W OSTER Drive
43402 Oster Drive, Maricopa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
Nice large single level with 4 bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Split master bedroom. Three car garage. Come enjoy all the amenities the Villages has to offer, pool, exercise equipment, basketball and tennis. No neighbors to the rear.