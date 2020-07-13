/
apartments with pool
72 Apartments for rent in San Tan Valley, AZ with pool
177 W TWIN PEAKS Parkway
177 West Twin Peaks Parkway, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MIN Golfer's Paradise! New to the market. FURNISHED RENTAL. Golf views from patio of this contemporary 2 bedroom/2 bath beautiful home. All brand new furnishings throughout the home. Super single story design with 2 car garage.
39950 North Parisi Place
39950 Parisi Place, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1619 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2300 E Magma Rd
2300 East Magma Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in San Tan Valley. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020.
631 E MYRTLE Pass
631 East Myrtle Pass, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1322 sqft
AMENITIES OVERLOAD! Encanterra: A Trilogy Resort Community with contemporary style Aria Model Shea Home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, large dining room, full kitchen in beautiful design and a patio to recap your days spent hitting golf balls at the 18
2002 W Tanner Ranch Road
2002 West Tanner Ranch Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1687 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,687 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3847 E STRATFORD Place
3847 East Stratford Plaza, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1697 sqft
This relaxing 4 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL with split floor plan is a perfect home for a family retreat or to share with friends.
668 E TAYLOR Trail
668 East Taylor Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2734 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Exceptional Pool Home w/Stunning Golf ViewsThis great 2 story stunner offers 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with one bedroom and full bath being on the ground floor for ease and privacy.
3681 E CAMDEN Avenue
3681 Camden Avenue, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2014 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Santan Valley. Great covered patio for outdoor living with a large pool to relax in. The pool is not heated, but luckily this is Arizona. Master has double sinks with a shower and tub.
32236 N ECHO CANYON Road
32236 Echo Canyon Road, San Tan Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1416 sqft
90 DAY MINIMUM FULLY FURNISHED Awesome 55+ Active Adult Community. FURNISHED rental in the coveted Solera Johnson Ranch. Home is in excellent condition and features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to the living room.
2948 W PEGGY Drive
2948 West Peggy Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1311 sqft
ULLY FURNISHED! This home is a perfect getaway from your home away from home. 3 beautiful bedrooms with a king sized Master Bedroom. The bed is king and the master bath is like a spa.
4624 W Saddlebush Way
4624 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1636 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
4608 W Saddlebush Way
4608 West Saddlebush Way, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1827 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,827 square feet.
29661 N Candlewood Dr
29661 Candlewood Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2311 sqft
Rental with a Pool and Golf Course view - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home with a Den. Home has a private pool and over looks the Johnson Ranch golf course. Has a formal living and dining room.
29177 N LILLY Lane
29177 North Lilly Lane, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2276 sqft
Spacious family home in desirable Johnson Ranch. Live the resort lifestyle. Golf, Pools, Tennis & Parks. Wow, see the awesome value of living in this resort community. This home backs to open space, no neighbors behind.
33359 North Sonoran Trail
33359 North Sonoran Trail, San Tan Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom home with den, 9' ft ceilings, rounded corners, 42' cabinets w/molding, kitchen island, brand new flooring throughout, fence forward block wall (larger rear yard), covered patio, high-efficiency low E windows, upgraded
4931 E AMARILLO Drive
4931 Amarillo Drive, San Tan Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,800
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in San Tan Valley with a 2 car garage, private backyard with heated pool, game room, ping pong table and brand new furnishings! Short term, seasonal rental. Pricing varies by season. $2800.00 to $6800.
The Villages at Queen Creek
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1233 sqft
More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting.
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1236 sqft
This gated community provides residents with walking paths, garage parking and a resort-style pool. Apartments have quartz countertops and custom cabinetry. Queen Creek Marketplace and Cornerstone at Queen Creek are both just seconds away.
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1180 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, carport, and pool. Units feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, walk in closets, and more.
22182 South 211th Street
22182 South 211th Street, Queen Creek, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2321 sqft
Updated green belt home in the heart of downtown Queen Creek in the desirable Indigo Trails Community. Featuring just over 2,300 sq. ft. with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a huge loft area, you'll have plenty of room for everyone.
The Villages at Queen Creek
21168 E. Via Del Oro Street
21168 East via De Oro, Queen Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2633 sqft
Villages at Queen Creek - Gorgeous 4Bd/2.5 Ba 2633 Sq Ft Golf Course home!!! House has been painted inside from top to bottom and new carpet installed by 4/24/17. Wonderfully spacious entertaining on the green.
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.
La Sentiero
22482 E PECAN Lane
22482 East Pecan Lane, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2482 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Now, this is an unforgettable executive house with every amenity you can dream of. Perfect for the entire family or a group of friends with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, including 5 beds and sleeping up to 9.
The Villages at Queen Creek
21346 E CALLE DE FLORES --
21346 East Calle De Flores, Queen Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1715 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED home with 2 bedroom + an office that can be a third bedroom. One Story, open floor plan and super neighborhood. Golf and Heated Community all within walking distance.
