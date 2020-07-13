/
apartments with pool
220 Apartments for rent in Sun Lakes, AZ with pool
Sun Lakes
26002 S GREENCASTLE Drive
26002 South Greencastle Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1886 sqft
GORGEOUS! Impeccable vacation home in one of Arizona's premier golf/retirement destinations, - Sun Lakes. Tenant may use golf cart.
Sun Lakes
11017 E SAN TAN Boulevard
11017 East San Tan Boulevard, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2241 sqft
Beautiful home on the Palo Verde Golf course, two fairway view, Cocktail Pool off large covered patio, vaulted ceilings, 2.
Sun Lakes
23833 S PLEASANT Way
23833 S Pleasant Way, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
Gorgeous Furnished Villa! Available as of June 18! Update!! Jan/Feb $4000, April 2021 $3000. Seasonal rates apply.
Sun Lakes
9841 East Gemini Place
9841 East Gemini Place, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1624 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom home with open floorplan in 55+ community. Home features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Two full bedroom/bath with den/office, two and a half car garage for golf cart or storage.
Sun Lakes
25846 S Illinois Ave
25846 South Illinois Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
Sun Lakes Long Term Rental - This cozy home features 2 bedroom, with updates throughout. The kitchen has newer cabinets, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate floors.
Ironwood Country Club
10537 E CEDAR WAXWING Drive
10537 East Cedar Waxwing Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2119 sqft
Beautiful home, Private Pool, heated, 3/2 2113 Sq. Ft. single level with 2.5 car garage in gated resort community. Fully furnished. Southwest Chandler in the Sun Lakes community of Oakwood, age restricted to 40+ call agent for details and exceptions.
Sun Lakes
9615 E BUD Court
9615 East Bud Court, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1384 sqft
Available July 5, 2020 thru November 30, 2020. Beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home w/ golf cart included in an award winning Adult community offering resort amenities with all the comforts of home.
Sun Lakes
9644 E NACOMA Drive
9644 East Nacoma Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1575 sqft
Oakwood Country Club amenities! This single story villa is in the best interior location on the end with widest green common area views and Mature shade trees. Vaulted ceilings and 180 degrees of windows make this villa light and bright.
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,227
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1450 sqft
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities, The Core Chandler Luxury Apartments in Chandler, AZ.
Octotillo
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
Balboa Way
4351 S Purple Sage Drive
4351 South Purple Sage Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2699 sqft
Gorgeous lakefront single story 2936 SqFt home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with private, heated infinity pool, above ground spa, paddle boat and gated community PLUS 3 car garage.
4880 S WILDFLOWER Place
4880 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2907 sqft
Your new home is a single level in the heart of Ocotillo Lakes split floor plan, WATERFRONT lot with a pool and water fall overlooking your private dock. Huge kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar all open to the great room.
1471 W Bartlett Way
1471 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
Highly upgraded home with a gorgeous backyard! Fully furnished and stocked, open layout with gorgeous kitchen, gas cooktop, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, breakfast bar and a formal dining room.
4683 S OLEANDER Drive
4683 South Oleander Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2524 sqft
EXTRAORDINARY WATERFRONT OFFERING EXPANSIVE LAKE VIEWS! Once you enter this home you will not want to leave!! 4 Bedroom Bath sleep 8 to 10 people ! Home is off Ocotillo Lake and features a pool that looks like it rolls right into the lake! Enjoy
Los Vistoso
743 E TORREY PINES Place
743 East Torrey Pines Place, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2458 sqft
TPT tax is 1.5%. FULLY FURNISHED HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN. MASTER ON SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, OTHER TWO BEDROOMS ON EAST SIDE OF HOME. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Octotillo
2043 West Periwinkle Way
2043 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2137 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community of Montefino Village. This spacious home features almost 2200 sq. ft of living space. You will LOVE the beautiful flooring, neutral two-tone paint, and white plantation shutters.
Oakwood Lakes
5103 S Clover Court
5103 South Clover Court, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2417 sqft
This home is completely furnished home, with Formal Living Room, Family Room, large kitchen, split floor plan on bedrooms with Master on North side view to the pool area. Non smoking property.
4039 S PECAN Drive
4039 South Pecan Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2363 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Venture into this luxurious oasis retreat and find everything you have been looking for! Inside you will find 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen that flows right into the living room with lake front views
940 W YOSEMITE Drive
940 Yosemite Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3625 sqft
Welcome to your gorgeous new home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office, and large loft.
225 E Mead Drive
225 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2305 sqft
Highly upgraded Executive or Seasonal Rental with a resort style backyard in beautiful Southshore Village, Chandler, Arizona.
Oakwood Lakes
865 W Beechnut Dr
865 West Beechnut Drive, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2317 sqft
Major Cross Streets are Chandler Heights & Alma School Rd Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Sq.
Balboa Way
4442 South Wildflower Place
4442 South Wildflower Place, Chandler, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2785 sqft
Great property with 4 bedrooms plus bonus room and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile and laminate throughout. Formal dining room, gourmet kitch with custom cabinets, granite counters, large island and desk/office area.
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,361
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Octotillo
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
