Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
956 W Desert Broom Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

956 W Desert Broom Ct

956 W Desert Broom Ct · No Longer Available
Location

956 W Desert Broom Ct, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a GREAT ROOM floor plan and a SPARKLING POOL! Neutral tile throughout the living spaces and engineered wood floors in the bedrooms. Stainless Steel appliances finish off the lovely kitchen with island, Dining overlooks the spacious backyard. FRESH interior paint. The MASTER Bedroom is KING sized and has DOUBLE sinks, LARGE walk-in shower, PRIVATE toilet room and a HUGE closet. Guest bath is convenient to bedrooms and Great Room. Step out onto the covered patio to relax by the pool. This home is a DREAM and close to shopping, entertainment & freeways for all your needs. Call for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have any available units?
956 W Desert Broom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have?
Some of 956 W Desert Broom Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 W Desert Broom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
956 W Desert Broom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 W Desert Broom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 W Desert Broom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 956 W Desert Broom Ct offers parking.
Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 W Desert Broom Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have a pool?
Yes, 956 W Desert Broom Ct has a pool.
Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have accessible units?
No, 956 W Desert Broom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 956 W Desert Broom Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 W Desert Broom Ct has units with dishwashers.

