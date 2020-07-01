932 N Hazelton Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with large loft area and 2.5 car garage on cul-de-sac street! Even includes refrigerator!



Tiled entry leads into a formal Living and Dining Room. The light and bright Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space, as well as a pantry, island work area, built-in microwave, refrigerator and Corian countertops. Kitchen flows into a Breakfast Nook with bay window. Adjoining Family Room fireplace and sliding glass door to covered patio.



There is an additional bedroom downstairs that has double doors but no closet - perfect for home office or guest room! One full bathroom downstairs. Laundry room includes storage cabinets.



Large Master Suite features private access to the balcony, a cozy window seat, a huge walk-in closet, as well as a Master Bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Two other secondary bedrooms upstairs also feature window seats, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Spacious Loft area is great for a playroom or second family room.



Big Backyard with large covered patio, plenty of grass and citrus trees. Automatic watering system for front and back yards.



Quiet cul-de-sac street in great neighborhood. Convenient location at McClintock and Ray, with easy access to 101 Freeway, I-10, and Chandler Fashion Mall. Highly rated Kyrene school district!



Available as a one year lease with $2200 security deposit.



Please Contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for questions or to scheduled a time to view this home.