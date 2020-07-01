All apartments in Chandler
932 N Hazelton Ct
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

932 N Hazelton Ct

932 North Hazelton Court · No Longer Available
Location

932 North Hazelton Court, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with large loft area and 2.5 car garage on cul-de-sac street! Even includes refrigerator!

Tiled entry leads into a formal Living and Dining Room. The light and bright Kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space, as well as a pantry, island work area, built-in microwave, refrigerator and Corian countertops. Kitchen flows into a Breakfast Nook with bay window. Adjoining Family Room fireplace and sliding glass door to covered patio.

There is an additional bedroom downstairs that has double doors but no closet - perfect for home office or guest room! One full bathroom downstairs. Laundry room includes storage cabinets.

Large Master Suite features private access to the balcony, a cozy window seat, a huge walk-in closet, as well as a Master Bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Two other secondary bedrooms upstairs also feature window seats, and all bedrooms have ceiling fans. Spacious Loft area is great for a playroom or second family room.

Big Backyard with large covered patio, plenty of grass and citrus trees. Automatic watering system for front and back yards.

Quiet cul-de-sac street in great neighborhood. Convenient location at McClintock and Ray, with easy access to 101 Freeway, I-10, and Chandler Fashion Mall. Highly rated Kyrene school district!

Available as a one year lease with $2200 security deposit.

Please Contact Julie at Julie@PropertyAZ.com for questions or to scheduled a time to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 N Hazelton Ct have any available units?
932 N Hazelton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 N Hazelton Ct have?
Some of 932 N Hazelton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 N Hazelton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
932 N Hazelton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 N Hazelton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 932 N Hazelton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 932 N Hazelton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 932 N Hazelton Ct offers parking.
Does 932 N Hazelton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 N Hazelton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 N Hazelton Ct have a pool?
No, 932 N Hazelton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 932 N Hazelton Ct have accessible units?
No, 932 N Hazelton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 932 N Hazelton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 N Hazelton Ct has units with dishwashers.

