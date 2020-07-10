All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019

92 W Raven Dr

92 West Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

92 West Raven Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/341a1e00ac ---- Fun & Beautiful! This Perfect 4 Bedroom Home w/ Gorgeous Pool, Faux Lawn, & 3 Car Garage/s Has a Viewing Tower off Loft & All Appliances Are Included Plus Full Pool Service Too! Enjoy Open Kitchen w/ Corion Countertops, Island, Pantry, Dining Area, Upgraded Fixtures, Breakfast Bar Joining Family Rm. Master Features Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. 4th Bedrm is Downstairs by 3rd Full Bath--Great for Guests or In-Laws. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Arcadia Doors Open to Long Covered Patio, Cobble Stone Extension & Faux Lawn Rimmed w/ Flowering Landscape, Finished Side Yard w/ Motion Lights. Fresh Paint, Inside & Out! Located in Top Rated Chandler School District & Close to Grrrreat Shopping. Please do not disturb current tenants!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 W Raven Dr have any available units?
92 W Raven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 W Raven Dr have?
Some of 92 W Raven Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 W Raven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
92 W Raven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 W Raven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 W Raven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 92 W Raven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 92 W Raven Dr offers parking.
Does 92 W Raven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 W Raven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 W Raven Dr have a pool?
Yes, 92 W Raven Dr has a pool.
Does 92 W Raven Dr have accessible units?
No, 92 W Raven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 92 W Raven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 W Raven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

