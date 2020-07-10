92 W Raven Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/341a1e00ac ---- Fun & Beautiful! This Perfect 4 Bedroom Home w/ Gorgeous Pool, Faux Lawn, & 3 Car Garage/s Has a Viewing Tower off Loft & All Appliances Are Included Plus Full Pool Service Too! Enjoy Open Kitchen w/ Corion Countertops, Island, Pantry, Dining Area, Upgraded Fixtures, Breakfast Bar Joining Family Rm. Master Features Dual Sinks, Separate Tub & Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Lg Walk-In Closet w/ Shelves. 4th Bedrm is Downstairs by 3rd Full Bath--Great for Guests or In-Laws. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Arcadia Doors Open to Long Covered Patio, Cobble Stone Extension & Faux Lawn Rimmed w/ Flowering Landscape, Finished Side Yard w/ Motion Lights. Fresh Paint, Inside & Out! Located in Top Rated Chandler School District & Close to Grrrreat Shopping. Please do not disturb current tenants!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Pool