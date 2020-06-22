916 East Saragosa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Home in the Monterey Vista neighborhood in Chandler AZ's 85225 at Alma School and Pecos. Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a lovely home with desert landscape in the front and a back yard with a covered patio! The interior of the home includes 2 car garage, laundry room, an eat in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen has a stove, fridge, pantry, and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has a private bath and closet. Washer, dryer, and HOA dues included with rent. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



