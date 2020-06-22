All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:54 PM

916 East Saragosa Street

916 East Saragosa Street · (480) 382-9681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 East Saragosa Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home in the Monterey Vista neighborhood in Chandler AZ's 85225 at Alma School and Pecos. Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is a lovely home with desert landscape in the front and a back yard with a covered patio! The interior of the home includes 2 car garage, laundry room, an eat in kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen has a stove, fridge, pantry, and plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has a private bath and closet. Washer, dryer, and HOA dues included with rent. No Pets. Section 8 Considered.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1399 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at 480-382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 East Saragosa Street have any available units?
916 East Saragosa Street has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 East Saragosa Street have?
Some of 916 East Saragosa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 East Saragosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
916 East Saragosa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 East Saragosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 916 East Saragosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 916 East Saragosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 916 East Saragosa Street does offer parking.
Does 916 East Saragosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 East Saragosa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 East Saragosa Street have a pool?
No, 916 East Saragosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 916 East Saragosa Street have accessible units?
No, 916 East Saragosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 916 East Saragosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 East Saragosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
