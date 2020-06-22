914 W AZALEA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

Waterfront Home! Backs to lake! Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in the heart of South Chandler. New paint inside and out and new lighting throughout. Cabinet filled kitchen and light and bright open floor plan. Huge master with deep soaker tub and walk in closet. Backyard has a new gas grill and a relaxing fire pit perfect for roasting marshmallows. Top rated Basha Elementary School is just steps away. Walking paths throughout community that wind next to the lakes. Front yard landscape service included.