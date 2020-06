Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous single-level home for rent in Chandler close to 202. Located in a gated community and has maintenance free desert landscape. Tiles through out the house. Cozy backyard with green turf-grass offers privacy. The home has a formal dining area, great room, with access to the eat in kitchen. Ample counter space, beautiful custom cabinets, glass top stove with built in microwave and a sizable pantry. Brand new tile flooring in bedroom.