889 W MONTEREY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully remodeled in a centrally located, quiet Chandler location! This home features block construction, energy efficient dual pane windows and gas appliances, (gas appliances save lots of $ in utility costs). This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with an indoor walk-in laundry room including a wash tub! Large 2 car garage and covered patio, and RV gate. Master and 4th bedrooms have walk in closets. This home is fresh, and clean. Open floor plan is great for entertaining, kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, and island! Enjoy wood plank tile throughout the home and all bedrooms have carpeting. Welcome home!