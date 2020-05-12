All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

889 W MONTEREY Street

889 West Monterey Street · No Longer Available
Location

889 West Monterey Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Sunnycrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fully remodeled in a centrally located, quiet Chandler location! This home features block construction, energy efficient dual pane windows and gas appliances, (gas appliances save lots of $ in utility costs). This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with an indoor walk-in laundry room including a wash tub! Large 2 car garage and covered patio, and RV gate. Master and 4th bedrooms have walk in closets. This home is fresh, and clean. Open floor plan is great for entertaining, kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, and island! Enjoy wood plank tile throughout the home and all bedrooms have carpeting. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 W MONTEREY Street have any available units?
889 W MONTEREY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 W MONTEREY Street have?
Some of 889 W MONTEREY Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 W MONTEREY Street currently offering any rent specials?
889 W MONTEREY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 W MONTEREY Street pet-friendly?
No, 889 W MONTEREY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 889 W MONTEREY Street offer parking?
Yes, 889 W MONTEREY Street offers parking.
Does 889 W MONTEREY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 W MONTEREY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 W MONTEREY Street have a pool?
No, 889 W MONTEREY Street does not have a pool.
Does 889 W MONTEREY Street have accessible units?
No, 889 W MONTEREY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 889 W MONTEREY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 W MONTEREY Street has units with dishwashers.
