All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 884 East Mead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
884 East Mead Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

884 East Mead Drive

884 East Mead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

884 East Mead Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Available Now! This Beautiful Custom Home is located in McQueen Lakes and offers over 4600 sq ft of living space. This home has 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Main Floor Features: Custom Kitchen, gas stove, black appliances, pantry, granite counters, HUGE island, eating nook, sep dining room, 2 living rooms, fireplace, carpet and tile, main floor bedroom., washer/dryer/frig included. Upstairs Features: HUGE Master Bedroom with sep sitting room, balcony, HUGE Master bathroom, soaking tub, his and hers closets, sep shower, double sinks and tons of counter space. Loft area, Large additional bedrooms with walk in closets, jack/jill bathroom. Exterior features: Enclosed porch, artifical turf, extended brick patio, large driveway, rv gate. Rental insur required. All dogs and cats. Roomates welcome. Terms: Rent $2495 + 4% tpt, Sec Dep $2495, $150 set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 East Mead Drive have any available units?
884 East Mead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 East Mead Drive have?
Some of 884 East Mead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 East Mead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
884 East Mead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 East Mead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 884 East Mead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 884 East Mead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 884 East Mead Drive offers parking.
Does 884 East Mead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 884 East Mead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 East Mead Drive have a pool?
No, 884 East Mead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 884 East Mead Drive have accessible units?
No, 884 East Mead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 884 East Mead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 884 East Mead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College