884 East Mead Drive

Available Now! This Beautiful Custom Home is located in McQueen Lakes and offers over 4600 sq ft of living space. This home has 5 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Main Floor Features: Custom Kitchen, gas stove, black appliances, pantry, granite counters, HUGE island, eating nook, sep dining room, 2 living rooms, fireplace, carpet and tile, main floor bedroom., washer/dryer/frig included. Upstairs Features: HUGE Master Bedroom with sep sitting room, balcony, HUGE Master bathroom, soaking tub, his and hers closets, sep shower, double sinks and tons of counter space. Loft area, Large additional bedrooms with walk in closets, jack/jill bathroom. Exterior features: Enclosed porch, artifical turf, extended brick patio, large driveway, rv gate. Rental insur required. All dogs and cats. Roomates welcome. Terms: Rent $2495 + 4% tpt, Sec Dep $2495, $150 set up fee, $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, good rental history