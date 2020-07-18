All apartments in Chandler
875 W ALOE Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

875 W ALOE Place

875 West Aloe Place · No Longer Available
Location

875 West Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Ready to move in! Cook in the beautiful customized kitchen with full slab granite counter tops, including an island with storage. Tuscan brick media center/niche with beautiful hardwood flooring. Enjoy Splashing in the Sparkling swimming pool and entertaining in the great Outdoor living space beside the fireplace or cook on the built in BBQ in the outdoor kitchen island. This popular split floor plan has a Master Walk in closet with custom built-ins in and separate tub/shower. More upgrades include a Water softener, security system, filtered water, plantation shutters to name just a few upgrades you will enjoy. Close to community paths,community tennis, lakes, shopping at Chandler Fashion Mall, schools and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 W ALOE Place have any available units?
875 W ALOE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 W ALOE Place have?
Some of 875 W ALOE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 W ALOE Place currently offering any rent specials?
875 W ALOE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 W ALOE Place pet-friendly?
No, 875 W ALOE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 875 W ALOE Place offer parking?
Yes, 875 W ALOE Place offers parking.
Does 875 W ALOE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 W ALOE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 W ALOE Place have a pool?
Yes, 875 W ALOE Place has a pool.
Does 875 W ALOE Place have accessible units?
No, 875 W ALOE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 875 W ALOE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 W ALOE Place has units with dishwashers.
