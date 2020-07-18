875 W ALOE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Ready to move in! Cook in the beautiful customized kitchen with full slab granite counter tops, including an island with storage. Tuscan brick media center/niche with beautiful hardwood flooring. Enjoy Splashing in the Sparkling swimming pool and entertaining in the great Outdoor living space beside the fireplace or cook on the built in BBQ in the outdoor kitchen island. This popular split floor plan has a Master Walk in closet with custom built-ins in and separate tub/shower. More upgrades include a Water softener, security system, filtered water, plantation shutters to name just a few upgrades you will enjoy. Close to community paths,community tennis, lakes, shopping at Chandler Fashion Mall, schools and freeways.