All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 873 E ELMWOOD Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
873 E ELMWOOD Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

873 E ELMWOOD Place

873 East Elmwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

873 East Elmwood Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Rockwood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing Chandler home in Rockwood Estates, Hamilton High School District. upgraded with gorgeous flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with rich pecan cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, upgraded GE stainless appliances, GAS stove, double ovens, walk-in pantry, & instant hot water. The over-sized master bedroom features a separate sitting area with bay windows, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & over-sized walk-in closet. 2nd master suite perfect for visiting parents or family. Other upgrades include 9' flat & vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, gas fireplace & wood shutters throughout. Pre-wired for surround sound. Lush landscaping, N/S exposure, sparking heated pool & oversized heated in ground jacuzzi,. Home sits on a over-sized 1/3 acre corner lot. Move-in ready. Also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have any available units?
873 E ELMWOOD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have?
Some of 873 E ELMWOOD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 E ELMWOOD Place currently offering any rent specials?
873 E ELMWOOD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 E ELMWOOD Place pet-friendly?
No, 873 E ELMWOOD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place offer parking?
Yes, 873 E ELMWOOD Place offers parking.
Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 873 E ELMWOOD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have a pool?
Yes, 873 E ELMWOOD Place has a pool.
Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have accessible units?
No, 873 E ELMWOOD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 873 E ELMWOOD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 E ELMWOOD Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College