873 E ELMWOOD Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing Chandler home in Rockwood Estates, Hamilton High School District. upgraded with gorgeous flooring throughout, gourmet kitchen with rich pecan cabinetry, granite counters, breakfast bar, upgraded GE stainless appliances, GAS stove, double ovens, walk-in pantry, & instant hot water. The over-sized master bedroom features a separate sitting area with bay windows, Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & over-sized walk-in closet. 2nd master suite perfect for visiting parents or family. Other upgrades include 9' flat & vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, gas fireplace & wood shutters throughout. Pre-wired for surround sound. Lush landscaping, N/S exposure, sparking heated pool & oversized heated in ground jacuzzi,. Home sits on a over-sized 1/3 acre corner lot. Move-in ready. Also for Sale.