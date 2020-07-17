All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

865 W Beechnut Dr

865 West Beechnut Drive · (480) 626-4062
Location

865 West Beechnut Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Oakwood Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Major Cross Streets are Chandler Heights & Alma School Rd
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 2,317
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking

------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Chandler home with private pool. This home features many upgrades including new 12x24 tile throughout the home, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, new fixtures, ceiling fans throughout and two tone paint throughout. Large living room with fireplace, separate family room and formal dinning room. Kitchen features separate dining area, granite counter tops, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, and dishwasher. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and private pool. Easy access to 101 and 202 freeways, schools, shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 865 W Beechnut Dr have any available units?
865 W Beechnut Dr has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 865 W Beechnut Dr have?
Some of 865 W Beechnut Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 865 W Beechnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
865 W Beechnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 865 W Beechnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 865 W Beechnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 865 W Beechnut Dr offer parking?
No, 865 W Beechnut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 865 W Beechnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 865 W Beechnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 865 W Beechnut Dr have a pool?
Yes, 865 W Beechnut Dr has a pool.
Does 865 W Beechnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 865 W Beechnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 865 W Beechnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 865 W Beechnut Dr has units with dishwashers.
