865 W Beechnut Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Major Cross Streets are Chandler Heights & Alma School Rd

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 2,317

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in case by case basis, No smoking



------------------------------



No Application Fees! Very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Chandler home with private pool. This home features many upgrades including new 12x24 tile throughout the home, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, new fixtures, ceiling fans throughout and two tone paint throughout. Large living room with fireplace, separate family room and formal dinning room. Kitchen features separate dining area, granite counter tops, separate pantry, ceramic top electric range, and dishwasher. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, huge closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Easy to maintain desert landscaping and private pool. Easy access to 101 and 202 freeways, schools, shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 ore reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.