Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Very rare and nice looking unit, single story townhome in highly desirable Newcastle. 2 bedrooms 2 baths over 930 sq ft, large master and second bedroom. No carpet in this beauty, all tile and laminate wood flooring. Updated paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, faucets. Ceiling fans in every room, nice back patio/courtyard. 2 Sparkling Community pools and Spa's. Close to freeways, restaurants, downtown Chandler, and major employment.