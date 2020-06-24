All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 854 W Whitten St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
854 W Whitten St
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:21 PM

854 W Whitten St

854 West Whitten Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

854 West Whitten Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home with a sparkling pool. Wonderful master suite with separate shower & tub, kitchen opens to the family room with a great open floor plan. Pool to be refinished 1st week of June. Enjoy the awesome back yard, large covered patio and a putting green!!! Great Chandler location close to 202, community parks with acres of grass and a tot lot! Plenty of restaurants, shopping & more. Don't pass this up. SORRY NO PETS! Call/Text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 W Whitten St have any available units?
854 W Whitten St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 W Whitten St have?
Some of 854 W Whitten St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 W Whitten St currently offering any rent specials?
854 W Whitten St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 W Whitten St pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 W Whitten St is pet friendly.
Does 854 W Whitten St offer parking?
Yes, 854 W Whitten St offers parking.
Does 854 W Whitten St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 W Whitten St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 W Whitten St have a pool?
Yes, 854 W Whitten St has a pool.
Does 854 W Whitten St have accessible units?
No, 854 W Whitten St does not have accessible units.
Does 854 W Whitten St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 W Whitten St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College