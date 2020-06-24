854 W Whitten St

Amenities

Lovely home with a sparkling pool. Wonderful master suite with separate shower & tub, kitchen opens to the family room with a great open floor plan. Pool to be refinished 1st week of June. Enjoy the awesome back yard, large covered patio and a putting green!!! Great Chandler location close to 202, community parks with acres of grass and a tot lot! Plenty of restaurants, shopping & more. Don't pass this up. SORRY NO PETS! Call/Text Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677