852 East Runaway Bay Place
Last updated July 19 2019 at 1:12 PM

852 East Runaway Bay Place

852 East Runaway Bay Place · No Longer Available
Location

852 East Runaway Bay Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Los Vistoso

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental in the Highly Desirable Lagos Vistoso Gated Lake Community. Interior Features Split Floor Plan with Spacious Family Room/Dining Area, Upgraded Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Built-In Desk, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the List Goes On! Property sits on Over-sized Corner Lot with North Facing Covered Patio. Backyard also has 4 raised garden beds! Let this home speak or itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Setup, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with owner approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Updated Marketing Photos Coming 7/15**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

