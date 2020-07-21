852 East Runaway Bay Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental in the Highly Desirable Lagos Vistoso Gated Lake Community. Interior Features Split Floor Plan with Spacious Family Room/Dining Area, Upgraded Kitchen with All Appliances, Breakfast Nook with Built-In Desk, Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the List Goes On! Property sits on Over-sized Corner Lot with North Facing Covered Patio. Backyard also has 4 raised garden beds! Let this home speak or itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Setup, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with owner approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Updated Marketing Photos Coming 7/15**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.