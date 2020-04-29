All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

844 W AZALEA Drive

844 West Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

844 West Azalea Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful TW Lewis home in highly desirable Ocotillo Neighborhood 5 bed with vaulted ceilings, shutters. Large kitchen with granite counters, island and built-in ovens. Family room, living & dining room are with hardwood flooring. Upstairs you'll find spacious bedrooms. HUGE Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Master bathrm has dual sinks, separate shower & tub, and large closet. Enjoy the AZ weather in your amazing backyard w/ covered patio & private pool! Part of Ocotillo Golf & Dining amenities. Excellent top ranked Schools! Steps away from Basha Elementary & a block from Hamilton High! Weekly pool service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 W AZALEA Drive have any available units?
844 W AZALEA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 W AZALEA Drive have?
Some of 844 W AZALEA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 W AZALEA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
844 W AZALEA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 W AZALEA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 844 W AZALEA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 844 W AZALEA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 844 W AZALEA Drive offers parking.
Does 844 W AZALEA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 W AZALEA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 W AZALEA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 844 W AZALEA Drive has a pool.
Does 844 W AZALEA Drive have accessible units?
No, 844 W AZALEA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 844 W AZALEA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 W AZALEA Drive has units with dishwashers.
