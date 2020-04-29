844 W AZALEA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful TW Lewis home in highly desirable Ocotillo Neighborhood 5 bed with vaulted ceilings, shutters. Large kitchen with granite counters, island and built-in ovens. Family room, living & dining room are with hardwood flooring. Upstairs you'll find spacious bedrooms. HUGE Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Master bathrm has dual sinks, separate shower & tub, and large closet. Enjoy the AZ weather in your amazing backyard w/ covered patio & private pool! Part of Ocotillo Golf & Dining amenities. Excellent top ranked Schools! Steps away from Basha Elementary & a block from Hamilton High! Weekly pool service is included.