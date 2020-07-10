All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

829 W Temple St

829 West Temple Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 West Temple Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9f27a300b ----
Amazingly Beautiful Pool & Patio with this Remodeled 2 Bedrm, 2 Bath Chandler Home. Home has been remodeled and has a Spacious Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island w/ Elevated Breakfast Bar at Heart of Rooms w/ Views to Pool--Full size Dining Area, Breakfast Nook w/ Bay Windows, Family Rm with Fireplace. Recessed Lighting & Raised Panel Cabinetry in Kitchen. Master Bath Features Dual Sinks; Guest Bath Features Dual Head Walk-In Shower w/ Travertine Tile, Stone Bowl Sink, Gorgeous Fixtures. 2nd Bedrm has Nice Fan/Light Plus Extra AC. All Wood Floors! All Appliances Included! Loads of Garage Cabinets! Solar Battery Lights decorate nights outdoors. Faux Lawn--so all beauty & no work. Pool Service Included! Variable Speed Pool Pump uses 10% energy vs old models. Garage Opens w/ your Smart Phone. LED pool light. Low Maintenance yards with Landscaped Desert Front; Faux Lawn and Easy Care Landscape in Back. TV wall mounts in living-room, kitchen and bedrooms--connects with HDMI splitter 4x4 - only needs one cable box. And More! New AC Unit for energy efficiency and lower electrical bills. Pet friendly to 1 mature cat. This one goes fast when its on the market, inquire now.

Application Fee $45 per adult;nAdministrative Fee $200.nPet Deposit $200nCity tax 1.5%, Admin Tax 2%n

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 W Temple St have any available units?
829 W Temple St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 W Temple St have?
Some of 829 W Temple St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 W Temple St currently offering any rent specials?
829 W Temple St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 W Temple St pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 W Temple St is pet friendly.
Does 829 W Temple St offer parking?
Yes, 829 W Temple St offers parking.
Does 829 W Temple St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 W Temple St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 W Temple St have a pool?
Yes, 829 W Temple St has a pool.
Does 829 W Temple St have accessible units?
No, 829 W Temple St does not have accessible units.
Does 829 W Temple St have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 W Temple St does not have units with dishwashers.

