819 N ALISON Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic opportunity to lease a townhouse in the gated Plaza community. Excellent location right off I-10 & Ray and within walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Each level has a patio, balcony or terrace. Huge master bedroom is located on top floor, 2 bedrooms are located on second floor and 10'X 25' bedroom with its own bathroom located on first floor. Property features granite countertops in kitchen along with stainless steel appliances and neutral colors throughout.