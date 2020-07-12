All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:15 PM

819 N ALISON Way

819 N Alison Wy · (480) 390-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

819 N Alison Wy, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic opportunity to lease a townhouse in the gated Plaza community. Excellent location right off I-10 & Ray and within walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Each level has a patio, balcony or terrace. Huge master bedroom is located on top floor, 2 bedrooms are located on second floor and 10'X 25' bedroom with its own bathroom located on first floor. Property features granite countertops in kitchen along with stainless steel appliances and neutral colors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 N ALISON Way have any available units?
819 N ALISON Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 N ALISON Way have?
Some of 819 N ALISON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 N ALISON Way currently offering any rent specials?
819 N ALISON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 N ALISON Way pet-friendly?
No, 819 N ALISON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 819 N ALISON Way offer parking?
Yes, 819 N ALISON Way offers parking.
Does 819 N ALISON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 N ALISON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 N ALISON Way have a pool?
No, 819 N ALISON Way does not have a pool.
Does 819 N ALISON Way have accessible units?
No, 819 N ALISON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 819 N ALISON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 819 N ALISON Way has units with dishwashers.
