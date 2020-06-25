816 E VIRGO Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Set in a perfect location in a gated community on a cul de sac next to a park, adjacent to walking/running trails, and views of the golf course! Superb 5 bedroom home with high open architecture, ceiling fans, granite counters, maple cabinets, tile, laminate, and carpet floors. Four bedrooms upstairs with a main floor den/office which does have a walk-in closet so could be used for a bedroom. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Excellent schools, easy access to shopping and freeways. Welcome to a lovely home!