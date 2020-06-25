All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 816 E VIRGO Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
816 E VIRGO Place
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

816 E VIRGO Place

816 East Virgo Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

816 East Virgo Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Paseo Crossings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Set in a perfect location in a gated community on a cul de sac next to a park, adjacent to walking/running trails, and views of the golf course! Superb 5 bedroom home with high open architecture, ceiling fans, granite counters, maple cabinets, tile, laminate, and carpet floors. Four bedrooms upstairs with a main floor den/office which does have a walk-in closet so could be used for a bedroom. Three car garage with storage cabinets. Excellent schools, easy access to shopping and freeways. Welcome to a lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 E VIRGO Place have any available units?
816 E VIRGO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 E VIRGO Place have?
Some of 816 E VIRGO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 E VIRGO Place currently offering any rent specials?
816 E VIRGO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 E VIRGO Place pet-friendly?
No, 816 E VIRGO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 816 E VIRGO Place offer parking?
Yes, 816 E VIRGO Place offers parking.
Does 816 E VIRGO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 E VIRGO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 E VIRGO Place have a pool?
No, 816 E VIRGO Place does not have a pool.
Does 816 E VIRGO Place have accessible units?
No, 816 E VIRGO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 816 E VIRGO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 E VIRGO Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College