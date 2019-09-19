801 S JAY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4 Bedroom single level home is placed in the midst of a primarily quite owner occupied neighborhood with homes that show pride of ownership. Active HOA Board provides a great community feel. Low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and a grassy backyard with covered patio is the perfect combination! Home has Tile throughout all common areas. Location is ideal, minutes to the freeway, Chandler mall, hospitals and top notch schools. You will love the options this home provides with it's formal living and dining room plus a family room with a wood burning fireplace! The kitchen has everything that you are looking for with all appliances, an eat in kitchen area and center island.