Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

801 S JAY Street

801 South Jay Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 South Jay Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 Bedroom single level home is placed in the midst of a primarily quite owner occupied neighborhood with homes that show pride of ownership. Active HOA Board provides a great community feel. Low maintenance landscaping in the front yard and a grassy backyard with covered patio is the perfect combination! Home has Tile throughout all common areas. Location is ideal, minutes to the freeway, Chandler mall, hospitals and top notch schools. You will love the options this home provides with it's formal living and dining room plus a family room with a wood burning fireplace! The kitchen has everything that you are looking for with all appliances, an eat in kitchen area and center island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 S JAY Street have any available units?
801 S JAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 S JAY Street have?
Some of 801 S JAY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 S JAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
801 S JAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 S JAY Street pet-friendly?
No, 801 S JAY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 801 S JAY Street offer parking?
Yes, 801 S JAY Street offers parking.
Does 801 S JAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 S JAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 S JAY Street have a pool?
No, 801 S JAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 801 S JAY Street have accessible units?
No, 801 S JAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 801 S JAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 S JAY Street has units with dishwashers.
