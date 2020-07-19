795 E Blue Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground garage

Beautiful and Well Maintained Home with Split Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, split 3 car garage, on Corner lot. Open floor plan with large kitchen, Spice Maple Cabinets Thru-out. Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator. New carpet on the right places, Tile throughout all traffic areas. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, Basis Elementary, Jr High and High school. Huge Community Parks with Biking & Walking paths, and children's playground. Easy access to freeways. This is a must see.