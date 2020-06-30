All apartments in Chandler
744 W FLINTLOCK Way

744 W Flintlock Way · No Longer Available
Location

744 W Flintlock Way, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location! Brand new Mattamy home offers contemporary three-story living in the heart of Chandler including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Chef kitchen, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Beautiful community amenities include resort-style pool, BBQ area, social spaces, and fitness center to entertain friends and family. Move in ready. Easy access to Hwy 202 and 101.shopping centers, restaurants, minutes from Downtown Chandler and Chandler fashion mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, near the new Banner Hospital on Alma School. Award winning Schools around the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have any available units?
744 W FLINTLOCK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have?
Some of 744 W FLINTLOCK Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 W FLINTLOCK Way currently offering any rent specials?
744 W FLINTLOCK Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 W FLINTLOCK Way pet-friendly?
No, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way offer parking?
Yes, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way offers parking.
Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have a pool?
Yes, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way has a pool.
Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have accessible units?
No, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 744 W FLINTLOCK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 W FLINTLOCK Way has units with dishwashers.

