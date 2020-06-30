744 W FLINTLOCK Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Location, Location, Location! Brand new Mattamy home offers contemporary three-story living in the heart of Chandler including 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Chef kitchen, beautiful upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop, built-in microwave and oven, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Beautiful community amenities include resort-style pool, BBQ area, social spaces, and fitness center to entertain friends and family. Move in ready. Easy access to Hwy 202 and 101.shopping centers, restaurants, minutes from Downtown Chandler and Chandler fashion mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, near the new Banner Hospital on Alma School. Award winning Schools around the area.