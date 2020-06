Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled Chandler home for rent! Nice greatroom floorplan with high ceilings, new 2 tone paint throughout, TV niche, new tile being installed now!, white baked enamel cabinets in kitchen, grassy backyard, 2 car garage and much more! Please call for more information or to view the home. It is available June 12 or sooner and WILL go quickly! please reference "Park Home" when contacting me.



Ryan Brown

Realtor/Property Manager

RMB Properties LLC

480-329-1122