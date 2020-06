Amenities

Excellent chandler location in the highly desirable Hamilton school district. Highly sought after SAN MARCOS ESTATES home. Formal living room and dining room. Vaulted ceilings. You have an entertainers kitchen with BIG BREAKFAST BAR looking out to FAMILY ROOM w/corner FIREPLACE. Master Bedroom is LARGE & Master Bath has SEPARATE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER, dual sinks & BIG WALK-IN CLOSET. This split plan has nice large secondary bedrooms. Grass front & back w/watering system, lovely gardens & citrus. RV GATE, unique RAMADA area to keep cool during our summers. Covered patio with ceiling fans. All bedrooms have roller shields on windows. Close to shopping and dining.