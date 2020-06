Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Located in the heart of a well kept Chandler community!!! 3 Bed/2 Bath/Single Story Home!!! This home offers a formal Living and dining Room. The kitchen offers an island, and all the appliances. The kitchen overlooks a nice sized family room which leads to a beautiful backyard full of grass and trees. Washer and Dryer are include.Tile in all the right places! Text/Call Tracy today 602-814-0677, Property Manager, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty