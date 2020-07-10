All apartments in Chandler
701 Summit Pl
701 Summit Pl

701 West Summit Place · No Longer Available
Location

701 West Summit Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0a6995027 ---- ***Occupied, Available To View On 05/06/2019*** .Single Family home with tile floor entry, single level. .Formal dining room with ceiling fan, shutters and tile floor. .Living room with shutters. .Family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and island closet. .Den/Bedroom with ceiling fan. .Laundry room inside with washer/dryer included. .Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and door to patio. .Master bathroom with separate shower and double sinks. .Two car garage with auto-opener. .Grass/desert front yard, grass rear yard with auto watering system and covered patio and pool. .Master bedroom split, Master bedroom walk-in closet. .Full master bath, Separate shower and tub, Double sinks. .Formal dining area. .Kitchen with tile floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Microwave, Sink disposal, Closet pantry. .Washer, Electric dryer, Inside laundry. .Family room .One fireplace .Private pool .2 car garage *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$1,395.00 Refundable ?$ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Summit Pl have any available units?
701 Summit Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Summit Pl have?
Some of 701 Summit Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Summit Pl currently offering any rent specials?
701 Summit Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Summit Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Summit Pl is pet friendly.
Does 701 Summit Pl offer parking?
Yes, 701 Summit Pl offers parking.
Does 701 Summit Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Summit Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Summit Pl have a pool?
Yes, 701 Summit Pl has a pool.
Does 701 Summit Pl have accessible units?
No, 701 Summit Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Summit Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Summit Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
