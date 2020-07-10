701 Summit Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b0a6995027 ---- ***Occupied, Available To View On 05/06/2019*** .Single Family home with tile floor entry, single level. .Formal dining room with ceiling fan, shutters and tile floor. .Living room with shutters. .Family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. .Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet and island closet. .Den/Bedroom with ceiling fan. .Laundry room inside with washer/dryer included. .Bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and door to patio. .Master bathroom with separate shower and double sinks. .Two car garage with auto-opener. .Grass/desert front yard, grass rear yard with auto watering system and covered patio and pool. .Master bedroom split, Master bedroom walk-in closet. .Full master bath, Separate shower and tub, Double sinks. .Formal dining area. .Kitchen with tile floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Microwave, Sink disposal, Closet pantry. .Washer, Electric dryer, Inside laundry. .Family room .One fireplace .Private pool .2 car garage *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. .This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. .Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. .$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. .An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. .On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. .Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. . Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. .We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: ?$1,395.00 Refundable ?$ 300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing , please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.