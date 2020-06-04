All apartments in Chandler
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6972 S Sharon Ct

6972 South Sharon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6972 South Sharon Court, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun River

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7d770905e ---- This 4 bed 3 bath charming home in Chandler on a cul de sac is ready to move in, perfect for entertaining this home features: large bedrooms with custom classy closets, huge master bedroom, upgraded light fixtures, custom lights with dimmers, wired for alarm service, custom built in shelves, plantation shutters, new Lo E gas windows, marble counter tops, butler station with wine rack, walk in pantry, gas and stainless appliances, custom faux finished walls, fire place inside and outside, more customized classy closets in dining area, ceiling fans throughout, Jack N Jill bathroom, 3 car garage, solar panels for a low energy bill, tile and carpet, lots of garage storage space, hot tub, grassy play area in back yard, exterior bar with gazebo, built in bbq. Small pets okay with approval!

Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 S Sharon Ct have any available units?
6972 S Sharon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6972 S Sharon Ct have?
Some of 6972 S Sharon Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 S Sharon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6972 S Sharon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 S Sharon Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6972 S Sharon Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6972 S Sharon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6972 S Sharon Ct offers parking.
Does 6972 S Sharon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 S Sharon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 S Sharon Ct have a pool?
No, 6972 S Sharon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6972 S Sharon Ct have accessible units?
No, 6972 S Sharon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 S Sharon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6972 S Sharon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

