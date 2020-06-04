6972 S Sharon Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f7d770905e ---- This 4 bed 3 bath charming home in Chandler on a cul de sac is ready to move in, perfect for entertaining this home features: large bedrooms with custom classy closets, huge master bedroom, upgraded light fixtures, custom lights with dimmers, wired for alarm service, custom built in shelves, plantation shutters, new Lo E gas windows, marble counter tops, butler station with wine rack, walk in pantry, gas and stainless appliances, custom faux finished walls, fire place inside and outside, more customized classy closets in dining area, ceiling fans throughout, Jack N Jill bathroom, 3 car garage, solar panels for a low energy bill, tile and carpet, lots of garage storage space, hot tub, grassy play area in back yard, exterior bar with gazebo, built in bbq. Small pets okay with approval!



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet;nCity tax plus 2% monthly admin fee total 3.5%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage