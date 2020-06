Amenities

Great Location! This 3 bed, 2 bath home with tile in hallways, wet areas, family room. Very clean newer home, Contempary style with modern kitchen and granite countertops, new carpets, secluded backyard. Quick access to I202, I101, & I10, near chandler regional medical center and fashion square mall, close to all shopping. Located in a newer well maintained, fashionable community. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.