690 N MAY Street

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home in Chandler! This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, brand new paint throughout, new luxury vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms. The kitchen features newly refinished cabinets, new granite countertops and fixtures, and black appliances. All new light fixtures throughout and refinished showers. The backyard offers a covered patio and grass area. Landscaping service provided.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (1 small pet only 25lbs or less)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin