Chandler, AZ
690 N MAY Street
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

690 N MAY Street

690 North May Street · No Longer Available
Location

690 North May Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom home in Chandler! This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, brand new paint throughout, new luxury vinyl flooring and carpeting in bedrooms. The kitchen features newly refinished cabinets, new granite countertops and fixtures, and black appliances. All new light fixtures throughout and refinished showers. The backyard offers a covered patio and grass area. Landscaping service provided.Tenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (1 small pet only 25lbs or less)/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 N MAY Street have any available units?
690 N MAY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 N MAY Street have?
Some of 690 N MAY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 N MAY Street currently offering any rent specials?
690 N MAY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 N MAY Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 N MAY Street is pet friendly.
Does 690 N MAY Street offer parking?
No, 690 N MAY Street does not offer parking.
Does 690 N MAY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 690 N MAY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 N MAY Street have a pool?
No, 690 N MAY Street does not have a pool.
Does 690 N MAY Street have accessible units?
No, 690 N MAY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 690 N MAY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 N MAY Street has units with dishwashers.

