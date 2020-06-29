All apartments in Chandler
685 W Longhorn Dr.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

685 W Longhorn Dr.

685 West Longhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

685 West Longhorn Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
685 W Longhorn Dr. Available 01/17/20 Beautiful 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Home! - Amazing 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms,Open floor plan.walk in to Great Family Room. w/built-in bookcase.Kitchen has 42''staggered cabinets, center island, granite counters, tumbled stone back splash.Master Suite equipped with double sinks, separate tub & shower, tumbled stone shower, vanity, tub surround, large walk in closet.Shutters, lots of tile throughout.. Tropical Resort like backyard w/putting green artificial turf, built-in BBQ, large covered patio garage cabinets, separate exit, large laundry room. All appliances provided, includes washer dryer, microwave! Great Location Ready to Move-In. Easy freeway access and much more.DON'T MISS THIS!

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now.

Rental Tax 1.5%

(RLNE2757881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have any available units?
685 W Longhorn Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have?
Some of 685 W Longhorn Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 W Longhorn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
685 W Longhorn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 W Longhorn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 W Longhorn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 685 W Longhorn Dr. offers parking.
Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 W Longhorn Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have a pool?
No, 685 W Longhorn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 685 W Longhorn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 685 W Longhorn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 W Longhorn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

