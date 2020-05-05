All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6724 W Harrison Street

6724 W Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

6724 W Harrison St, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful single level home is located in Chandler at 56th & Ray in Chandler Crossing. With 1428 s.f. of living space this home offers a separate living room and family room and large eat in the kitchen with gas cooktop, very spacious backyard with easy care desert landscaping. Other amenities include neutral colors throughout, new wood flooring in living rooms, hallway and bedrooms, ceiling fans, and covered patio. Pets upon approval only with $350 non-refundable fee per pet +$35 pet rent per pet per month. Max 2 pets up to 40 lbs. each. No vicious breeds or puppies. $1475 per month plus 5% tax/admin fee. $1475 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit Applications are available at rpmeastvalley.com Home will be available April 1. Please kindly do not disturb tenants please call 480-734-0796 to schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 W Harrison Street have any available units?
6724 W Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 W Harrison Street have?
Some of 6724 W Harrison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 W Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
6724 W Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 W Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6724 W Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 6724 W Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 6724 W Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 6724 W Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 W Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 W Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 6724 W Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 6724 W Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 6724 W Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 W Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6724 W Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.

