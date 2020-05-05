6724 W Harrison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Beautiful single level home is located in Chandler at 56th & Ray in Chandler Crossing. With 1428 s.f. of living space this home offers a separate living room and family room and large eat in the kitchen with gas cooktop, very spacious backyard with easy care desert landscaping. Other amenities include neutral colors throughout, new wood flooring in living rooms, hallway and bedrooms, ceiling fans, and covered patio. Pets upon approval only with $350 non-refundable fee per pet +$35 pet rent per pet per month. Max 2 pets up to 40 lbs. each. No vicious breeds or puppies. $1475 per month plus 5% tax/admin fee. $1475 Refundable deposit $400 Non-Refundable deposit Applications are available at rpmeastvalley.com Home will be available April 1. Please kindly do not disturb tenants please call 480-734-0796 to schedule a tour.