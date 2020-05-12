6722 W SHANNON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Kitchen with pantry and plenty of counterspace. Master bedroom features a sliding glass door to backyard and walk-in closet, as well as a master bath with double sinks. 2 car garage has attached cabinets providing tons of storage! Backyard is green with grassy area, shade trees and shrubs/plants, as well as a covered patio. Home is in the award winning Kyrene & Tempe Union school districts just minutes from the I-10, 101, & 202 freeways, along with endless shopping and restaurants. Tenant's right please schedule appointment. Please schedule with showing time. Vacant easy to show