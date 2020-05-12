All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:55 PM

6722 W SHANNON Street

6722 West Shannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6722 West Shannon Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Chandler Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitchen with pantry and plenty of counterspace. Master bedroom features a sliding glass door to backyard and walk-in closet, as well as a master bath with double sinks. 2 car garage has attached cabinets providing tons of storage! Backyard is green with grassy area, shade trees and shrubs/plants, as well as a covered patio. Home is in the award winning Kyrene & Tempe Union school districts just minutes from the I-10, 101, & 202 freeways, along with endless shopping and restaurants. Tenant's right please schedule appointment. Please schedule with showing time. Vacant easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 W SHANNON Street have any available units?
6722 W SHANNON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6722 W SHANNON Street have?
Some of 6722 W SHANNON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 W SHANNON Street currently offering any rent specials?
6722 W SHANNON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 W SHANNON Street pet-friendly?
No, 6722 W SHANNON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6722 W SHANNON Street offer parking?
Yes, 6722 W SHANNON Street offers parking.
Does 6722 W SHANNON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6722 W SHANNON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 W SHANNON Street have a pool?
No, 6722 W SHANNON Street does not have a pool.
Does 6722 W SHANNON Street have accessible units?
No, 6722 W SHANNON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 W SHANNON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6722 W SHANNON Street has units with dishwashers.

