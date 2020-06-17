All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
652 E. Gary Dr.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 5:15 AM

652 E. Gary Dr.

652 East Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

652 East Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious great room floor plan, cozy kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets, all appliances included, master suite with private bath. North South exposure, no smoking, 1.5 percent Chandler rental tax, application fee $25 per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious great room floor plan, cozy kitchen has lots of counter space and cabinets, all appliances, master suite with private bath. North South exposure, no smoking, application fee $25 per adult 18 and over, tenants must take possession within 20 days of application approval, 17-18 month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 E. Gary Dr. have any available units?
652 E. Gary Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 E. Gary Dr. have?
Some of 652 E. Gary Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 E. Gary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
652 E. Gary Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 E. Gary Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 E. Gary Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 652 E. Gary Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 652 E. Gary Dr. offers parking.
Does 652 E. Gary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 E. Gary Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 E. Gary Dr. have a pool?
No, 652 E. Gary Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 652 E. Gary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 652 E. Gary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 652 E. Gary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 E. Gary Dr. has units with dishwashers.
