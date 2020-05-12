631 South California Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Neutral colors throughout!

Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Appliances will be installed with a signed leased. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.