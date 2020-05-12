All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:15 PM

631 South California Street

631 South California Street · No Longer Available
Location

631 South California Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Downtown Chandler

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Neutral colors throughout!
Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Appliances will be installed with a signed leased. Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 South California Street have any available units?
631 South California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 631 South California Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 South California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 South California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 South California Street is pet friendly.
Does 631 South California Street offer parking?
No, 631 South California Street does not offer parking.
Does 631 South California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 South California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 South California Street have a pool?
No, 631 South California Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 South California Street have accessible units?
No, 631 South California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 South California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 South California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 South California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 South California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

