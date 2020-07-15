6152 S SHARON Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedroom with beautiful Master bedroom with two walk-in closets! One of the two other bedrooms has a walk-in closet as well. Great Neighborhood with a family friendly brick paved cul-de-sac. No neighbors in back! Family room opens up to Kitchen. Nice newer neutral carpet and tile, two tone paint throughout. Newer light fixtures and tile. Inside laundry, 2 car garage. Close to shopping and a few miles from the 202 freeway. Fridge Included. Tenants rights, call Jenny to view the property 480-296-1626. No hidden fees.