Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

6152 S SHARON Court

6152 South Sharon Court · No Longer Available
Location

6152 South Sharon Court, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom with beautiful Master bedroom with two walk-in closets! One of the two other bedrooms has a walk-in closet as well. Great Neighborhood with a family friendly brick paved cul-de-sac. No neighbors in back! Family room opens up to Kitchen. Nice newer neutral carpet and tile, two tone paint throughout. Newer light fixtures and tile. Inside laundry, 2 car garage. Close to shopping and a few miles from the 202 freeway. Fridge Included. Tenants rights, call Jenny to view the property 480-296-1626. No hidden fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6152 S SHARON Court have any available units?
6152 S SHARON Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 6152 S SHARON Court have?
Some of 6152 S SHARON Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6152 S SHARON Court currently offering any rent specials?
6152 S SHARON Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6152 S SHARON Court pet-friendly?
No, 6152 S SHARON Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 6152 S SHARON Court offer parking?
Yes, 6152 S SHARON Court offers parking.
Does 6152 S SHARON Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6152 S SHARON Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6152 S SHARON Court have a pool?
No, 6152 S SHARON Court does not have a pool.
Does 6152 S SHARON Court have accessible units?
No, 6152 S SHARON Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6152 S SHARON Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6152 S SHARON Court has units with dishwashers.
