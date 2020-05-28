582 N AMBER Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful HDTV style remodel! New Interior and exterior paint, new Wood look Porcelain Tile floors throughout! (No Carpet) New granite counters kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator. Open, Great room concept and split 3 bedroom floorpan. Vaulted ceilings, direct access to Gorgeous resort style backyard with Salt Water play pool with rock waterfall, lush landscaping with grass, trees and shrubs plus large fenced covered patio . All this on a quiet Culdesac lot on the Gilbert/Chandler border. Hurry won't last. Rent includes monthly Pool service.