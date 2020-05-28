All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

582 N AMBER Court

582 North Amber Court · No Longer Available
Location

582 North Amber Court, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful HDTV style remodel! New Interior and exterior paint, new Wood look Porcelain Tile floors throughout! (No Carpet) New granite counters kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances including side by side refrigerator. Open, Great room concept and split 3 bedroom floorpan. Vaulted ceilings, direct access to Gorgeous resort style backyard with Salt Water play pool with rock waterfall, lush landscaping with grass, trees and shrubs plus large fenced covered patio . All this on a quiet Culdesac lot on the Gilbert/Chandler border. Hurry won't last. Rent includes monthly Pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 N AMBER Court have any available units?
582 N AMBER Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 582 N AMBER Court have?
Some of 582 N AMBER Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 N AMBER Court currently offering any rent specials?
582 N AMBER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 N AMBER Court pet-friendly?
No, 582 N AMBER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 582 N AMBER Court offer parking?
No, 582 N AMBER Court does not offer parking.
Does 582 N AMBER Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 582 N AMBER Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 N AMBER Court have a pool?
Yes, 582 N AMBER Court has a pool.
Does 582 N AMBER Court have accessible units?
No, 582 N AMBER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 582 N AMBER Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 582 N AMBER Court does not have units with dishwashers.

