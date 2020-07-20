All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
561 W YELLOWSTONE Way
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

561 W YELLOWSTONE Way

561 West Yellowstone Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

561 West Yellowstone Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FULTON RANCH EXECUTIVE RENTAL! This sleekly designed, contemporary style home has it all and has been meticulously maintained. Super functional, OPEN floorpan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms PLUS an office with double doors AND a huge bonus room! Gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, and large island with barstool seating with big family room right off the kitchen. This home also has a formal living room and dining room making it the ideal floorpan for entertaining! Master bath includes separate tub and shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet. The lush landscaping will be maintained by the owner. North/South exposure is ideal for AZ! Fulton Ranch is one of the most highly sought after communities in Chandler and offers miles of walking/bike paths, beautiful lakes, and fountains. Here's your chance to be part of it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have any available units?
561 W YELLOWSTONE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have?
Some of 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way currently offering any rent specials?
561 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way pet-friendly?
No, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way offer parking?
Yes, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way offers parking.
Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have a pool?
No, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have a pool.
Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have accessible units?
No, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 W YELLOWSTONE Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College