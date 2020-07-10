558 S DANYELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This light & bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan has been freshly painted, pergo flooring, high ceilings w/plant shelves, wood burning f/p. large kitchen with custom cabinets and tons of windows is perfect for your clients! Master bedroom has sliding door leading out to the large covered patio & low maintenance back yard, private bath w/HUGE glass shower! Located close to the community pool & minutes from Downtown Chandler (Chandler Mall, The Shoppes @ Casa Paloma, Art Galleries, Museum, The Center for the Arts, Sports Bars, Wine Bistros & Restaurants featuring American/Asian/Pacific &Caribbean & Mexican/Southwest cuisine!