Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

558 S DANYELL Drive

558 South Danyell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

558 South Danyell Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
This light & bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an open floor plan has been freshly painted, pergo flooring, high ceilings w/plant shelves, wood burning f/p. large kitchen with custom cabinets and tons of windows is perfect for your clients! Master bedroom has sliding door leading out to the large covered patio & low maintenance back yard, private bath w/HUGE glass shower! Located close to the community pool & minutes from Downtown Chandler (Chandler Mall, The Shoppes @ Casa Paloma, Art Galleries, Museum, The Center for the Arts, Sports Bars, Wine Bistros & Restaurants featuring American/Asian/Pacific &Caribbean & Mexican/Southwest cuisine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 S DANYELL Drive have any available units?
558 S DANYELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 S DANYELL Drive have?
Some of 558 S DANYELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 S DANYELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
558 S DANYELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 S DANYELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 558 S DANYELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 558 S DANYELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 558 S DANYELL Drive offers parking.
Does 558 S DANYELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 S DANYELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 S DANYELL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 558 S DANYELL Drive has a pool.
Does 558 S DANYELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 558 S DANYELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 558 S DANYELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 S DANYELL Drive has units with dishwashers.

