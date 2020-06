Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled home with fresh interior paint, granite counters in kitchen and master bath, wood-look tile planks and new carpet in bedrooms. Newer A/C and dual pane windows for energy efficiency. Greatroom floorplan . All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets. Ceiling fans throughout. Huge grassy backyard and large covered patio. Incredible location with easy access to I-10, 202 and 101 freeways. Highly rated Kyrene schools. New sliding glass door is on order and will be installed soon.